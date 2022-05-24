The Batman Is So Much Better On 4k Blu-ray Than HBO Max

When we did our review of The Batman on HBO Max we found the video to be grainy, dark, and flat. The flatness of the video image was the worst part, resulting in a very grey image in many scenes without any true black levels. But the 4k Blu-ray presentation of The Batman has redeemed itself in many visual aspects, offering excellent sharpness, color depth (especially when enhanced by Dolby Vision), detail in shadow areas, and richer black levels than in the HBO Max stream. The Batman is best experienced in theaters, but at home, the 4k Blu-ray Disc (or Digital 4k presentation) is the best way to experience a film that is dark, moody, and long. Read the full review and scores for The Batman on 4k Blu-ray Disc.