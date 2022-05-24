Home4kThe Batman Is So Much Better On 4k Blu-ray Than HBO Max
4kReviews4k ReviewsBlu-ray Disc ReviewsBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Batman Is So Much Better On 4k Blu-ray Than HBO Max

By hdreport
0

the batman selina club centerWhen we did our review of The Batman on HBO Max we found the video to be grainy, dark, and flat. The flatness of the video image was the worst part, resulting in a very grey image in many scenes without any true black levels. But the 4k Blu-ray presentation of The Batman has redeemed itself in many visual aspects, offering excellent sharpness, color depth (especially when enhanced by Dolby Vision), detail in shadow areas, and richer black levels than in the HBO Max stream. The Batman is best experienced in theaters, but at home, the 4k Blu-ray Disc (or Digital 4k presentation) is the best way to experience a film that is dark, moody, and long. Read the full review and scores for The Batman on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

Previous articleThe Batman 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Giveaway
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved