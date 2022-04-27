HomeNewsRoku Channel To Stream Lionsgate Films Including John Wick & Borderlands
Roku Channel To Stream Lionsgate Films Including John Wick & Borderlands

lionsgate-logo-clr-wideRoku has just announced a deal with Lionsgate to stream films on the Roku Channel such as Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett, John Wick-franchise titles, and Expendables 4 starring Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.

The ad-supported channel will also add the distributor’s recent theatrical release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage.

Under the arrangement, which includes theatrical titles releasing this year, the Roku Channel will present certain Lionsgate films after playing exclusively on Starz first and other titles non-exclusive to the Starz window.

“This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs,” said Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution at Lionsgate.

“This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming at Roku.

