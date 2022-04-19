Men in Black Releasing To 25th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Men in Black (1997) will release in a 25th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. This is the first time the movie will be available as a single-movie release, as the film was previously available as a trilogy in 4k.

In addition, the 25th Anniversary edition will present Men In Black with the option of Dolby Vision HDR (previous 4k Blu-rays were offered with HDR10 only). And, the soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos like previous 4k discs.

The combo edition of Men in Black from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Special Features

Limited edition SteelBook with all-new artwork

All-new interviews with director Barry Sonnenfeld and production designer Bo Welch

Movie presented with Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos & original 5.1 audio

Men in Black (1997) 25th Anniversary 4k SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy is priced $27.99 on Amazon.



Synopsis: Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith star in this blockbuster as the Men in Black, regulators of all things alien on Earth. With our planet crawling with extraterrestrials cleverly disguised to blend in with the clueless human population, top-secret organization MiB is charged with monitoring and controlling alien activity while keeping it all a secret. World-weary Agent K (Jones) and his enthusiastic young partner, Agent J (Smith), are investigating several mysterious alien deaths with the help of the coolly resourceful Dr. Laura Weaver (Linda Fiorentino), deputy medical examiner of New York. On the trail of an intergalactic criminal (Vincent D’Onofrio) with a deadly agenda, K and J face a simple imperative: track down the interloper or the Earth will be destroyed. It’s all in a day’s work for the Men in Black.



