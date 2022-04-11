Home4kHulu: The Newest 4k/HDR Movies & TV Series
Hulu: The Newest 4k/HDR Movies & TV Series

By hdreport
Deep Water (2022) starring Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas
Deep Water (2022) starring Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas

Hulu has added a bunch of new movies and TV series in 4k resolution since our last update. The higher-quality video is available at no extra charge to subscribers (Netflix and HBO Max charge extra for Ultra HD) with plans starting at $6.99 per month (ad-supported).

In movies, Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is a drama/thriller from Hulu that streams in 4k. The oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is another Hulu production that streams in Ultra HD. And, No Exit (2022) is a thriller from 20th Century Studios that streams in 4k.

In series, The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried is a new show that chronicles the rise of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Pam & Tommy explores the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. And, The Girl from Plainville starring Elle Fanning is a series based on the true story of Michelle Carter’s “texting-suicide” case.

New 4k Movies & Shows on Hulu

Movies

  • 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez (2020) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Doc Hulu
  • Deep Water (2022) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Thriller Hulu
  • Fresh (2022) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Thriller Searchlight
  • Mother Android (2021) 4k  – Dolby 5.1 Movie Sci-fi Hulu
  • No Exit (2022) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Thriller 20th Cent.
  • One Shot (2021) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Action Screen Media
  • Settlers (2021)  4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Sci-fi IFC
  • Sex Appeal (2022) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Comedy Hulu
  • Summer of Soul (2021)  4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Doc Hulu
  • Together (2021) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Drama Bleecker Street Media
  • To Live and Die in Alabama (2020) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Doc FX
The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried
The Dropout (2022) starring Amanda Seyfried

Series

  • Alternative Therapy (1 Season) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
  • Dopesick (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
  • Legion (3 Seasons) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Drama FX
  • Life & Beth (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Comedy Hulu
  • No Fue Mi Culpa (1 Season) [Spanish] 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
  • Only Murders in the Building (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Comedy Hulu
  • Pam & Tommy (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
  • The Dropout (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
  • The Girl from Plainville (1 Season) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
  • Utopia Falls (1 Season) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Sci-fi Hulu
  • Y: The Last Man (1 Season) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Sci-fi FX

See a full list of 4k/HD movies and shows on Hulu.

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

