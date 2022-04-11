Hulu: The Newest 4k/HDR Movies & TV Series

Hulu has added a bunch of new movies and TV series in 4k resolution since our last update. The higher-quality video is available at no extra charge to subscribers (Netflix and HBO Max charge extra for Ultra HD) with plans starting at $6.99 per month (ad-supported).
In movies, Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is a drama/thriller from Hulu that streams in 4k. The oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is another Hulu production that streams in Ultra HD. And, No Exit (2022) is a thriller from 20th Century Studios that streams in 4k.
In series, The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried is a new show that chronicles the rise of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Pam & Tommy explores the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. And, The Girl from Plainville starring Elle Fanning is a series based on the true story of Michelle Carter’s “texting-suicide” case.
New 4k Movies & Shows on Hulu
Movies
- 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez (2020) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Doc Hulu
- Deep Water (2022) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Thriller Hulu
- Fresh (2022) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Thriller Searchlight
- Mother Android (2021) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Sci-fi Hulu
- No Exit (2022) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Thriller 20th Cent.
- One Shot (2021) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Action Screen Media
- Settlers (2021) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Sci-fi IFC
- Sex Appeal (2022) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Comedy Hulu
- Summer of Soul (2021) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Doc Hulu
- Together (2021) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Drama Bleecker Street Media
- To Live and Die in Alabama (2020) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Movie Doc FX
Series
- Alternative Therapy (1 Season) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
- Dopesick (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
- Legion (3 Seasons) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Drama FX
- Life & Beth (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Comedy Hulu
- No Fue Mi Culpa (1 Season) [Spanish] 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
- Only Murders in the Building (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Comedy Hulu
- Pam & Tommy (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
- The Dropout (1 Season) 4k HDR Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
- The Girl from Plainville (1 Season) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Drama Hulu
- Utopia Falls (1 Season) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Sci-fi Hulu
- Y: The Last Man (1 Season) 4k – Dolby 5.1 Series Sci-fi FX