Apple AirPods Pro Deal Takes $75 Off For A Limited Time

Apple Airpods Pro

Here’s a great deal on the Apple AirPods Pro that knocks $75 off the list price of $249.99. The high-quality earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and MagSafe Charging Case are only $174 for a limited time on Amazon!

Features

  • Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music
  • Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you
  • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more
  • Sweat and water-resistant
  • More than 24 hours total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching for a magical experience

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for only $174 on Amazon while the sale lasts!

Apple Airpods Pro case


