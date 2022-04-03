Apple AirPods Pro Deal Takes $75 Off For A Limited Time

Here’s a great deal on the Apple AirPods Pro that knocks $75 off the list price of $249.99. The high-quality earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and MagSafe Charging Case are only $174 for a limited time on Amazon!

Features

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more

Sweat and water-resistant

More than 24 hours total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching for a magical experience

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for only $174 on Amazon while the sale lasts!



