Deal Alert: Save $753 Off This 65″ LG OLED 4k TV

Here’s a great deal on a 65″ 4k OLED TV from LG. Right now the C1 Series 65” 2021 Model (OLED65C1PUB) is on sale for $1,746.99 from Amazon. That’s a savings of $753.00 (30%) off the list price of $2,499.99. And, includes free shipping!

The 4k OLED TV from LG supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats as well as Dolby Atmost audio. The model also features Alexa Built-in, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, and Gaming Mode with G-SYNC, FreeSync, VRR, HGiG.

Jump over to Amazon for more details.



