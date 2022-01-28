HomeBlu-ray DiscReview: Raiders of the Lost Ark revived on 4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscReviewsBlu-ray Disc ReviewsNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Review: Raiders of the Lost Ark revived on 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

indiana jones and the raiders of the lost ark 4k blu-ray still 2Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is a must-own for home theater buffs. This movie is true to the action drama and the 4k HDR Atmos presentation makes it even more like reliving the experience in theaters. However, even without the HDR and Atmos qualities, the 2160p resolution provides a great viewing experience and 7-channel audio slightly more immersive. The details in the antiquities Indy comes across, the scenery in Cairo, and, the overall quality of the picture are really worth the 4k upgrade. Read the full 4k Blu-ray review.

Previous articleVudu Weekend Sale Offers Movies For $4.99, Some In 4k UHD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved