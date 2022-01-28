Review: Raiders of the Lost Ark revived on 4k Blu-ray

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is a must-own for home theater buffs. This movie is true to the action drama and the 4k HDR Atmos presentation makes it even more like reliving the experience in theaters. However, even without the HDR and Atmos qualities, the 2160p resolution provides a great viewing experience and 7-channel audio slightly more immersive. The details in the antiquities Indy comes across, the scenery in Cairo, and, the overall quality of the picture are really worth the 4k upgrade. Read the full 4k Blu-ray review.