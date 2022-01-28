Vudu Weekend Sale Offers Movies For $4.99, Some In 4k UHD

Vudu is having a weekend sale (starting Jan. 28) that offers digital movies for $4.99 each. Some of the titles are even available in 4k UHD with HDR High Dynamic Range. Here are some suggestions you might want to add to your digital library.

In Digital HD: Independence Day (Special Edition), Serenity (2005), Pi, The Imitation Game

In Digital 4k UHD: Independence Day (Standard Edition) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Crank, Saban’s Power Rangers, The Other Woman

Here’s a link to the Vudu $4.99 Weekend Sale.