HomeDealsVudu Weekend Sale Offers Movies For $4.99, Some In 4k UHD
DealsDigital HDDigital UHDNewsStreamingVUDU

Vudu Weekend Sale Offers Movies For $4.99, Some In 4k UHD

By DealFinder
0

vudu-weekend-saleVudu is having a weekend sale (starting Jan. 28) that offers digital movies for $4.99 each. Some of the titles are even available in 4k UHD with HDR High Dynamic Range. Here are some suggestions you might want to add to your digital library.

In Digital HD: Independence Day (Special Edition), Serenity (2005), Pi, The Imitation Game

In Digital 4k UHD: Independence Day (Standard Edition) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Crank, Saban’s Power Rangers, The Other Woman

Here’s a link to the Vudu $4.99 Weekend Sale.

Previous articleReview: No Time To Die – The Best 4k Blu-ray of 2021
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved