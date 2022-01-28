HomeReviews4k ReviewsReview: No Time To Die - The Best 4k Blu-ray of 2021
Review: No Time To Die – The Best 4k Blu-ray of 2021

no time to die 4k screen photo 4 1920pxNo Time To Die is a reference-quality 4k Blu-ray release that is watchable multiple times for its incredible attention to detail in both visual and audio efforts. The Dolby Vision/HDR10 specs extend the color depth on HDR-capable screens, providing subtle improvements in the darker and brighter areas of the image. There is also a good amount of bonus content to dive into (notably the 46-minute featurette Being James Bond that’s exclusive to the 4k disc/digital purchase). It’s for these reasons and more we ranked No Time To Die the Best 4k Blu-ray release of 2021. Read the full 4k Blu-ray Review.

