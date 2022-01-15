HomeChannel NewsOne America News Getting Dropped By DIRECTV
One America News Getting Dropped By DIRECTV

One News America logoOne America News Network will be dropped by DirecTV in April, 2022. The channel is owned by San Diego-based Herring Networks.

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” said a DirecTV representative via email to Bloomberg.

DirecTV did not provide specific reasons for not renewing a contract with the channel.

The network has been criticized for questioning the 2020 presidential election results and is facing defamation lawsuits from both Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems.

DirecTV (majority owned by AT&T) plans to drop the other channel owned by Herring Networks, AWE (formerly Wealth TV), which features lifestyle and entertainment programs.

The channel has been carried by DirecTV since 2017. DirecTV Stream, (formerly AT&T TV Now) also carries the channel but was not mentioned in the report. Verizon still carries One America News, which is also available to stream online.

