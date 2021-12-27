The Batman (2022) HBO Max Premiere Release Date Confirmed

HBO Max may have learned something from the impressive box office results for Spider-Man: No Way Home compared to the disappointing opening of The Matrix: Resurrections.

Instead of premiering simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max as many films have done in the last year such as Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong, and The Suicide Squad, The Batman will release at home after a 45-day window is exercised in theaters.

If the release date of The Batman to theaters remains March 4, 2022, it would mean the movie will premiere on HBO Max on April 19, 2022.

The 45-day window is not unlike the traditional home media releases that have been in place for years, ensuring moviegoers have a chance to see the films in theaters before renting on-demand, purchasing in digital formats, or waiting for physical media formats.

The Batman on HBO Max will surely be available in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos like the rest of the platform’s recent movie slate. (See a list of HBO Max titles in 4k.)

New content from The Batman was released today by WarnerMedia in the form of a video clip titled “The Bat and The Cat Trailer” — available on YouTube and other platforms.