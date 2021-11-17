Star Trek: Discovery Removed From Netflix

Outside the US, Paramount’s Star Trek: Discovery series has been streaming on Netflix for about 4 years since the series debuted in 2017. In the US, the series is only available exclusively on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) and in Canada CTV on their Sci-Fi channel.

But that ended last night when the series was removed from Netflix at midnight. ViacomCBS, in preparation for launching in international markets next year, recently closed a deal with Netflix to get streaming rights back.

The removal from Netflix comes at a unique moment. The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres this Thursday, November 18, but unfortunately for international viewers, it means fans will have to wait for months to see new episodes.

Discovery isn’t the only Star Trek content pulled from Netflix. If you recall, several Star Trek series were removed from Netflix last September including Star Trek: Seasons 1-3, Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4, and Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7, as well as the movie Star Trek (2009).

ViacomCBS claims to have almost 47 million streaming subscribers with all services combined (although the exact number of Paramount+ subs is not quite clear yet).

The other live action Star Trek series ‘Picard’ will remain on Amazon Prime outside North America. And, the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks will U.S., Canada and Latin America.