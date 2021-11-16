‘No Time To Die’ Blu-ray/4k Specs, Packaging, Extras & Release Date

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> We’ve finally got the official artwork for the 25th film in the James Bond franchise No Time To Die on Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD. The packaged editions from SDS are all called “Collector’s Editions” and will release on December 21, 2021.

And, the bonus features and specs are confirmed. On 4k Blu-ray, No Time To Die is presented in 2160p at 2:39.1 aspect ratio with high dynamic range specs in Dolby Vision and HDR10+. This is the first Bond title to feature the 2nd-gen HDR10 spec that changes dynamically throughout the video stream.

Audio on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs is offered in immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel surround sound. And, subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Finally, extra bonus material has been detailed for all three disc formats. Those extras include Anatomy of a Scene” Matera, Keeping It Real: The Action of No Time To Die, A Global Journey, Designing Bond, and Being James Bond.

The 3-disc Ultra HD combo edition from SDS includes a Blu-ray, Blu-ray Bonus Disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The 3-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray Bonus Disc, DVD and Digital Copy. The 2-disc DVD edition includes a second Bonus Disc.

No Time To Die on 4k Blu-ray is priced $26.99 (List: $49.98) and Blu-ray $24.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon. The 4k SteelBook edition is priced $34.99 from Best Buy.

There is also a Limited Edition Gift Set with photo cards, a diecast Aston Martin car on a riser, and a certificate (see photos below). Price TBD. See on Amazon.











[Updated: Article revised with new content, specs, and photos.]