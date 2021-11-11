Disney Plus Launches IMAX Enhanced 4k Movie Format

Disney+ has launched the IMAX Enhanced movie format starting with over a dozen titles from the MCU Universe. In addition, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiering on Nov. 12, will also feature the option. (See a list of titles with IMAX below.)

The new format essentially means you’ll see less black bar area over the top and bottom of the image rather than the “letterbox” format you get with widescreen movies on a standard 16:9 TV. (See more screenshots below.)

IMAX theater screens have a taller format than most theaters, typically 1.43:1, said to offer up to 26% more picture area than standard screens. On Disney+, the IMAX Enhanced format is a 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio.

The entire movies are not IMAX enhanced though, only certain scenes depending on the movie. However, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were filmed in the 1.90:1 aspect ratio (shown at 2.39:1 in standard theaters).

To watch the IMAX Enhanced format look for a new section called Versions in the same tab at Extras and Details on Disney+. There, you can choose from the IMAX Enhanced format or Widescreen theatrical format.

The MCU IMAX movies are, of course, still offered in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. DTS audio is also expected to be an option with select titles on Disney+ in the near future. See a list of Disney+ titles in 4k Ultra HD.

IMAX Enhanced Movies On Disney+