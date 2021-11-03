Home4kThe Lord of the Rings Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector's Edition Price Drops Over...
The Lord of the Rings Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition Price Drops Over $36

By hdreport
0

Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition 4k Blu-ray contents
The Middle Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition containing The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital has dropped $36.50 to $213.49 (was $239.99, list price $249.99).

The collection releases on Tuesday, Nov. 16th, almost one year after each trilogy was released to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2020. (Read reviews of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy.)

All six films from Peter Jackson’s blockbuster Middle Earth trilogies are packaged in the boxed set from Warner Bros. that celebrates 20 years since the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition features:

  • Collectible Premium Foil Gift Box that holds the UCE’s exclusive content,
  • 64-page booklet with a collection of costume sketches, photography and production notes, and “From the Hobbits of the Shire to the King of Gondor”
  • 7 Travel Poster Art Cards (2-sided art cards, one for each film, and an exclusive “Rivendell” card).
  • Bonus features on the Blu-ray discs include Filmmaker Commentaries.
  • Special Features Blu-ray Disc to honor the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy with Alamo Drafthouse reunited Middle-earth’s finest for three Special conversations hosted by Stephen Colbert. Also included is The Festival De Cannes Presentation Reel.

The Hobbit Trilogy

  • An Unexpected Journey
  • The Desolation of Smaug
  • The Battle of the Five Armies
  • All presented in collectible foil sleeves

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

  • The Fellowship of the Ring
  • The Two Towers
  • The Return of the King
  • All presented in collectible foil sleeves




