Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Release Date on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray



Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 30, 2021. The 4k Blu-ray will also be available in an exclusive SteelBook edition (pictured below) from Best Buy.

The Blu-ray combo editions from Disney/Buena Vista include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere. The 4k Blu-ray combo edition also includes an extra Blu-ray disc.

The Blu-ray and DVD editions of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (not yet priced) will be available soon on Amazon. The exclusive 4k SteelBook from Best Buy is priced $34.99.





