HomeNewsShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Release Date on Blu-ray...
News

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Release Date on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4k Blu-ray
Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 30, 2021. The 4k Blu-ray will also be available in an exclusive SteelBook edition (pictured below) from Best Buy.

The Blu-ray combo editions from Disney/Buena Vista include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere. The 4k Blu-ray combo edition also includes an extra Blu-ray disc.

The Blu-ray and DVD editions of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (not yet priced) will be available soon on Amazon. The exclusive 4k SteelBook from Best Buy is priced $34.99.



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Blu-ray

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4k SteelBook open

Previous articleDune (2021) Streaming In 4k Impresses, But Ultra HD Blu-ray Should Blow It Away
Next articleThe Piano (1993) restored in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray & new Blu-ray edition
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved