Does DirecTV Have NFL Thursday Nights & College Football in 4k?

AT&T DirecTV is offering the NFL Thursday Night Football game season and select college football games in 4k Ultra HD with HDR (High Dynamic Range). 4k resolution delivers video in 3840x2160p resolution with HDR using the HLG specification. The aspect ratio is the common 16×9 used for HD and 4k TVs. Read: How To Get 4k HDR on DirecTV

NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule

10/7 Rams vs. Seahawks (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/14 Buccaneers vs. Eagles (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/21 Broncos vs. Browns (8:20pm ET, FOX)

10/28 Packers vs. Cardinals (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/4 Jets vs. Colts (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/11 Ravens vs. Dolphins (8:20pm ET, FOX)

11/18 Patriots vs. Falcons (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/2 Cowboys vs. Saints (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/9 Steelers vs. Vikings (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/16 Chiefs vs. Chargers (8:20pm ET, FOX)

12/25 Browns vs. Packers (8:20pm ET, FOX)

You can also watch college games this fall in 4k.

College Football Games in 4k

10/2 Michigan vs. Wisconsin (12:00pm ET, FOX)

10/2 Oklahoma vs. Kansas State (3:30pm ET, FOX)

10/9 Maryland vs. Ohio State (12:00pm ET, FOX)

10/9 Penn State vs. Iowa (4:00pm ET, FOX)

12/4 Big Ten Championship Game (8:00pm ET, FOX)

12/28 Holiday Bowl (8:00pm ET, FOX)

DIRECTV 4K Channels

Channel 104 – DTV4K – 24/7 shows, originals & docs

Channel 105 – LIVE4K – Live Sporting Events

Channel 106 – LIVE4K2 – Live Sporting Events

Channel 107 – CINE4K – Pay Per View Movies

Channel 108 – CINE4K2 – Pay Per View Movies

Channel 1104 – 4k On Demand

Also Read: AT&T DirecTV Offers 2021 MLB Playoffs in 4k HDR