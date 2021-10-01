Black Widow, Maleficent & More Movies & Shows on Disney+ in October

This month Disney will add some must-see movies if you missed them at the theater including Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Michelle Pfeiffer, the 1993 baseball movie for all ages Rookie of the Year, and last summer’s Marvel Studios production Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson.
From television series you’ll be able to stream Apollo: Back To The Moon, the season finale of Marvel’s What If, The Wizard of Paws (Season 1), and Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1) to name a few.
New on Disney+, October, 2021
Oct. 1
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
- Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales
- Maleficent
- The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Oct. 6
- Among the Stars
- Black Widow
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Drain The Oceans (Season 4)
- Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River and Arctic War (Season 1)
- Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)
- Marvel’s What If (Season finale)
- Muppet Babies (Season 3)
- Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 1)
- The Ghost of Molly McGee (Season 1)
- Turner & Hooch (Season Finale)
- Oct. 8
- Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches
- Muppets Haunted Mansion
- Under Wraps
Oct. 13
- Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Just Beyond
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)
- The Wizard of Paws (Season 1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)
Oct. 15
- Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
- Megacity of the Maya Warrior King
Oct. 20
- Disney Insider
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow
- PJ Masks (Season 5)
- The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (Season 1)
Oct. 22
- Rookie of the Year
- Thumbelina
Oct. 27
- Disney Insider
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of What If..?
- Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)
Oct. 29
- Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
- McFarland USA