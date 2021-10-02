HBO Max Streaming Almost 30 4k HDR Movies, Some With Atmos

HBO Max has now hosted or will host, close to 30 titles streaming in 4k Ultra HD. All of the titles feature High Dynamic Range capability delivered via Dolby Vision or HDR10. And, The majority of the movies offer Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive sound experience. If not, the default is Dolby 5.1 channels.

Up and coming movies expected to stream in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 include Dune (Oct. 22) and The Batman (coming 2021).

Now, we should note some of the titles are currently in the pay window time period during which the movie has left HBO Max (after the month-long “Same Day WB Premieres” window) and is only available for purchase (in Digital or Disc) or rent (at a premium cost).

An example is The Suicide Squad that premiered on August 6 but is no longer available on HBO Max. However, as we’ve seen with other titles such as Judas and the Black Messiah and Those Who Wish Me Dead it will likely return sometime after the physical media releases and in 4k.

See the list of 4k titles on HBO Max here.

In terms of 4k offerings, HBO Max has a long way to go if they want to catch up with Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. Netflix alone is serving over 1,000 titles (movies, series & specials combined) in 4k. Meanwhile, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and Showtime are expanding their 4k content.