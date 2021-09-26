Legend (1985) Blu-ray Release Delayed Until Oct. 12

Ridley Scott’s Legend (1985) 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video has been delayed until Oct. 12, 2021 (the original release date was Sept. 28, 2021).
The Blu-ray discs feature new 2k (1080p) restorations of the 90-minute U.S. Theatrical Cut (from 4k scans) as well as the 113-minute Director’s Cut. The movie offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio on both versions. (Note: Legend will not be released to 4k Blu-ray. Read More)
For bonus material, the 2-disc edition includes storyboard galleries, a music video by Bryan Ferry, 2002 Reconstructed isolated score by Tangerine Dream, isolated music and effects track, and more. (See specs and extras below.)
Legend (1985) 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition is priced $34.99 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.
LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of the U.S. Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut
- DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio on both cuts
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts
- Illustrated perfect-bound book with new writing by Nicholas Clement and Kat Ellinger and archive materials including production notes and a 2002 interview with Charles de Lauzirika about the restoration of the Director’s Cut
- Large double-sided poster with newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin
- Glossy full-color portraits of the cast photographed by Annie Leibovitz
- Six double-sided postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
- Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin
DISC 1: US THEATRICAL CUT
- New 2K restoration of the US Theatrical Cut from original materials including a 4K scan of the original negative
- New commentary by Paul M. Sammon author of Ridley Scott: The Making of His Movies
- 2002 Reconstructed isolated score by Tangerine Dream
- Isolated music and effects track
- A Fairytale in Pinewood, new featurette interviewing grip David Cadwalladr, costume designer Charles Knode, co-star Annabelle Lanyon, camera operator Peter MacDonald, set decorator Ann Mollo and draftsman John Ralph
- Incarnations of a Legend, comparison featurette written and narrated by critic Travis Crawford
- The Directors: Ridley Scott, 2003 documentary where the director discusses his career, including Legend
- “Is Your Love Strong Enough?” music video by Bryan Ferry
DISC 2: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Commentary by Ridley Scott
- Creating A Myth: Memories of Legend, a 2002 documentary with interviews with Ridley Scott, William Hjortsberg, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, Rob Bottin and others
- Original promotional featurette
- Alternate ‘Four Goblins’ opening and ‘The Fairie Dance’ deleted scene
- Storyboard galleries for three deleted scenes
- Two drafts of William Hjortsberg’s screenplay
- Alternate footage from the overseas release plus textless footage
- Trailers and TV spots
- Still galleries