HomeBlu-ray DiscLegend (1985) Blu-ray Release Delayed Until Oct. 12
Blu-ray DiscNews

Legend (1985) Blu-ray Release Delayed Until Oct. 12

By Jeff Chabot
0

Legend 2-disc Blu-ray Arrow Video 900pxRidley Scott’s Legend (1985) 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video has been delayed until Oct. 12, 2021 (the original release date was Sept. 28, 2021).

The Blu-ray discs feature new 2k (1080p) restorations of the 90-minute U.S. Theatrical Cut (from 4k scans) as well as the 113-minute Director’s Cut. The movie offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio on both versions. (Note: Legend will not be released to 4k Blu-ray. Read More)

For bonus material, the 2-disc edition includes storyboard galleries, a music video by Bryan Ferry, 2002 Reconstructed isolated score by Tangerine Dream, isolated music and effects track, and more. (See specs and extras below.)

Legend (1985) 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition is priced $34.99 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

  • High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of the U.S. Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut
  • DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio on both cuts
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts
  • Illustrated perfect-bound book with new writing by Nicholas Clement and Kat Ellinger and archive materials including production notes and a 2002 interview with Charles de Lauzirika about the restoration of the Director’s Cut
  • Large double-sided poster with newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin
  • Glossy full-color portraits of the cast photographed by Annie Leibovitz
  • Six double-sided postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
  • Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin

DISC 1: US THEATRICAL CUT

  • New 2K restoration of the US Theatrical Cut from original materials including a 4K scan of the original negative
  • New commentary by Paul M. Sammon author of Ridley Scott: The Making of His Movies
  • 2002 Reconstructed isolated score by Tangerine Dream
  • Isolated music and effects track
  • A Fairytale in Pinewood, new featurette interviewing grip David Cadwalladr, costume designer Charles Knode, co-star Annabelle Lanyon, camera operator Peter MacDonald, set decorator Ann Mollo and draftsman John Ralph
  • Incarnations of a Legend, comparison featurette written and narrated by critic Travis Crawford
  • The Directors: Ridley Scott, 2003 documentary where the director discusses his career, including Legend
  • “Is Your Love Strong Enough?” music video by Bryan Ferry

DISC 2: DIRECTOR’S CUT

  • Commentary by Ridley Scott
  • Creating A Myth: Memories of Legend, a 2002 documentary with interviews with Ridley Scott, William Hjortsberg, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, Rob Bottin and others
  • Original promotional featurette
  • Alternate ‘Four Goblins’ opening and ‘The Fairie Dance’ deleted scene
  • Storyboard galleries for three deleted scenes
  • Two drafts of William Hjortsberg’s screenplay
  • Alternate footage from the overseas release plus textless footage
  • Trailers and TV spots
  • Still galleries


Previous article‘Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan’ reviewed on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
Next articleDeal Alert: Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player Only $69
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved