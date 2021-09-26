Legend (1985) Blu-ray Release Delayed Until Oct. 12

Ridley Scott’s Legend (1985) 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video has been delayed until Oct. 12, 2021 (the original release date was Sept. 28, 2021).

The Blu-ray discs feature new 2k (1080p) restorations of the 90-minute U.S. Theatrical Cut (from 4k scans) as well as the 113-minute Director’s Cut. The movie offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio on both versions. (Note: Legend will not be released to 4k Blu-ray. Read More)

For bonus material, the 2-disc edition includes storyboard galleries, a music video by Bryan Ferry, 2002 Reconstructed isolated score by Tangerine Dream, isolated music and effects track, and more. (See specs and extras below.)

Legend (1985) 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition is priced $34.99 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of the U.S. Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut

DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio on both cuts

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Illustrated perfect-bound book with new writing by Nicholas Clement and Kat Ellinger and archive materials including production notes and a 2002 interview with Charles de Lauzirika about the restoration of the Director’s Cut

Large double-sided poster with newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin

Glossy full-color portraits of the cast photographed by Annie Leibovitz

Six double-sided postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin

DISC 1: US THEATRICAL CUT

New 2K restoration of the US Theatrical Cut from original materials including a 4K scan of the original negative

New commentary by Paul M. Sammon author of Ridley Scott: The Making of His Movies

2002 Reconstructed isolated score by Tangerine Dream

Isolated music and effects track

A Fairytale in Pinewood, new featurette interviewing grip David Cadwalladr, costume designer Charles Knode, co-star Annabelle Lanyon, camera operator Peter MacDonald, set decorator Ann Mollo and draftsman John Ralph

Incarnations of a Legend, comparison featurette written and narrated by critic Travis Crawford

The Directors: Ridley Scott, 2003 documentary where the director discusses his career, including Legend

“Is Your Love Strong Enough?” music video by Bryan Ferry

DISC 2: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Commentary by Ridley Scott

Creating A Myth: Memories of Legend, a 2002 documentary with interviews with Ridley Scott, William Hjortsberg, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, Rob Bottin and others

Original promotional featurette

Alternate ‘Four Goblins’ opening and ‘The Fairie Dance’ deleted scene

Storyboard galleries for three deleted scenes

Two drafts of William Hjortsberg’s screenplay

Alternate footage from the overseas release plus textless footage

Trailers and TV spots

Still galleries



