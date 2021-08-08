A Quiet Place Films Streaming in Dolby Atmos on Paramount+

Paramount Plus started streaming Dolby Atmos content with the addition of A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part 2 (2021) in July. Both movies also stream in 4k Ultra HD resolution and with Dolby Vision HDR on supporting TVs and devices.

So far, the two ‘A Quiet Place’ movies are the only content we could find offering Atmos on Paramount+, but we expect additional movies to be added in the near future.

Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Netflix are among the services that have been offering Atmos for several years. HBO Max also offers a number of movies in Atmos.

To get Dolby Atmos you need a supporting audio system (either multi-speaker system or soundbar) and device that supports Atmos and surround sound. (Learn how to get Dolby Atmos in home theaters.)

Surround sound audio from Paramount Plus is available on Apple TV, Roku, and Roku TV, Android TV, and Fire TV.