Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series releasing to Blu-ray

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series is releasing to Blu-ray Disc for the first time in North America (Region A).

The 5-disc collection from Shout! Factory includes the original twenty-six episodes from the television series that ran from 1995-1997, as well as the films Evangelion-Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion.

The edition also contains over five hours of bonus features such as animatics, TV commercials, music videos, and more.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $59.98.


