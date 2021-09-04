Deal Alert: Oblivion (2013) only $4.99 in Digital 4k UHD

Here’s a great deal on the sci-fi movie Oblivion (2013) starring Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman. Right now the Digital 4k UHD version of Oblivion is only $4.99 in Digital 4k UHD from Amazon. And, the digital movie is part of the Movies Anywhere platform. That means you’ll be able to watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and other partnering services. Oblivion Digital UHD features 2160p (4k) resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range, and Dolby Atmos where available. Get the deal on Amazon.

