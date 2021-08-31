HomeBlu-ray DiscSpirit Untamed: The Movie now available on Blu-ray w/DVD & Digital Copy
Spirit Untamed: The Movie now available on Blu-ray w/DVD & Digital Copy

Spirit Untamed- The Movie Blu-ray
DreamWorks’ Spirit Untamed: The Movie is releasing to a 2-disc combo edition from SDS on Aug. 31, 2021. The edition includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.

On Blu-ray, Spirit Untamed: The Movie is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with the soundtrack in 7-channel DTS-HD Master Audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Finding Your Spirit, Sing-Along Videos, Snack Time-S’mores, Deleted Scenes, and more.

Spirit Untamed: The Movie on Blu-ray is priced $22.96 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.
