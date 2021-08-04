The Suicide Squad will premiere earlier than expected on HBO Max

Early trailers for The Suicide Squad had indicated an August 6 release on HBO Max and in theaters, but the movie will actually premiere on the streaming service late Thursday evening, Aug. 5 starting at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

That’s five hours earlier than the expected “midnight release” of the movie on HBO Max (a first for the service) and about the same time theaters will start showing the movie on Thursday night.

The Suicide Squad will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days, after which time you will have to purchase it On Demand or wait to buy Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, or Digital copies of the movie.

