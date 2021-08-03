New on Disney+ in August, 2021

In August there are plenty of new shows and movies coming to Disney+, the streaming service that includes content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In the US, Disney+ is commonly bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ for a less expensive monthly rate than if services were purchased separately.
This month you can look forward to new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Turner & Hooch, Season 1 of Breaking Bobby Bones, and Season 10 of Wicked Tuna.
For movies, look forward to Disney’s Cruella (2021), 20th Century Fox’s Eragon (2006), and Disney’s Underdog (2007).
New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in August, 2021
Wednesday, August 4
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time
- Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 102
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)
- Marvel Studios: Legends
- Monsters At Work – Episode 106
- Short Circuit (S1)
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 103
Friday, August 6
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun
- Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
- Doubtfire
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 115
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 108
Wednesday, August 11
- Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine
- Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 103
- Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2)
- Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1)
- Monsters At Work – Episode 107
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 103
- What If…? – Premiere
Friday, August 13
- Aquamarine
- Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 116
- Wednesday, August 18
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith
- Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 104
- Diary Of A Future President (S2)
- Disney The Owl House (S2)
- Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
- Growing Up Animal (S1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
- Monsters At Work – Episode 108
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 104
- What If…? – Episode 102
Friday, August 20
- Eragon
Wednesday, August 25
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats
- Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 105
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Episode 110
- K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
- Gigantosaurus (S2)
- Monsters At Work – Episode 109
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 105
- What If…? – Episode 103
- Wicked Tuna (S10)
Friday, August 27
- Cruella
- Dan in Real Life
- Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
- Underdog
