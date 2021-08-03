New on Disney+ in August, 2021

In August there are plenty of new shows and movies coming to Disney+, the streaming service that includes content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In the US, Disney+ is commonly bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ for a less expensive monthly rate than if services were purchased separately.

This month you can look forward to new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Turner & Hooch, Season 1 of Breaking Bobby Bones, and Season 10 of Wicked Tuna.

For movies, look forward to Disney’s Cruella (2021), 20th Century Fox’s Eragon (2006), and Disney’s Underdog (2007).

New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in August, 2021

Wednesday, August 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 102

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Marvel Studios: Legends

Monsters At Work – Episode 106

Short Circuit (S1)

Turner & Hooch – Episode 103

Friday, August 6

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Doubtfire

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 115

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 108

Wednesday, August 11

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine

Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 103

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2)

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1)

Monsters At Work – Episode 107

Turner & Hooch – Episode 103

What If…? – Premiere

Friday, August 13

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 116

Wednesday, August 18

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 104

Diary Of A Future President (S2)

Disney The Owl House (S2)

Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Growing Up Animal (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Monsters At Work – Episode 108

Turner & Hooch – Episode 104

What If…? – Episode 102

Friday, August 20

Eragon

Wednesday, August 25

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 105

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Episode 110

K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Monsters At Work – Episode 109

Turner & Hooch – Episode 105

What If…? – Episode 103

Wicked Tuna (S10)

Friday, August 27

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

