New on Disney+ in August, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch
In August there are plenty of new shows and movies coming to Disney+, the streaming service that includes content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In the US, Disney+ is commonly bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ for a less expensive monthly rate than if services were purchased separately.

This month you can look forward to new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Turner & Hooch, Season 1 of Breaking Bobby Bones, and Season 10 of Wicked Tuna.

For movies, look forward to Disney’s Cruella (2021), 20th Century Fox’s Eragon (2006), and Disney’s Underdog (2007).

New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in August, 2021

Wednesday, August 4

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time
  • Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 102
  • Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)
  • Marvel Studios: Legends
  • Monsters At Work – Episode 106
  • Short Circuit (S1)
  • Turner & Hooch – Episode 103

Friday, August 6

  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun
  • Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
  • Doubtfire
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 115
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 108

Wednesday, August 11

  • Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine
  • Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 103
  • Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2)
  • Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1)
  • Monsters At Work – Episode 107
  • Turner & Hooch – Episode 103
  • What If…? – Premiere

Friday, August 13

  • Aquamarine
  • Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 116
  • Wednesday, August 18
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith
  • Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 104
  • Diary Of A Future President (S2)
  • Disney The Owl House (S2)
  • Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
  • Growing Up Animal (S1)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
  • Monsters At Work – Episode 108
  • Turner & Hooch – Episode 104
  • What If…? – Episode 102

Friday, August 20

  • Eragon

Wednesday, August 25

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats
  • Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life – Episode 105
  • Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Episode 110
  • K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
  • Gigantosaurus (S2)
  • Monsters At Work – Episode 109
  • Turner & Hooch – Episode 105
  • What If…? – Episode 103
  • Wicked Tuna (S10)

Friday, August 27

  • Cruella
  • Dan in Real Life
  • Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
  • Underdog

See what you can stream in 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos on Disney+.

