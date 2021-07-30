HomeBlu-ray DiscSnake Eyes up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray & Digital
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Snake Eyes up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray & Digital

By hdreport
0

Snake Eyes- G.I. Joe Origins 4k Blu-rayParamount’s Snake Eyes (original title Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins) is already up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray Disc and in Digital HD. Pre-orders for Blu-ray and DVD should be up soon, and we expect the film to also be available in Digital 4k UHD upon release date (TBD).

On 4k Blu-ray, Snake Eyes is priced $27.99 (Buy on Amazon) while in Digital HD format priced $19.99 (Buy on Amazon).

Snake Eyes was directed by Robert Schwentke (RED) and stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, and Haruka Abe. The film released to theaters in the US on July 23, 2021.




Previous articleThe Newest 4k & HDR Shows & Movies on Netflix
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved