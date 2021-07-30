Snake Eyes up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Paramount’s Snake Eyes (original title Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins) is already up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray Disc and in Digital HD. Pre-orders for Blu-ray and DVD should be up soon, and we expect the film to also be available in Digital 4k UHD upon release date (TBD).

On 4k Blu-ray, Snake Eyes is priced $27.99 (Buy on Amazon) while in Digital HD format priced $19.99 (Buy on Amazon).

Snake Eyes was directed by Robert Schwentke (RED) and stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, and Haruka Abe. The film released to theaters in the US on July 23, 2021.







