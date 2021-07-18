Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4k Blu-ray Lowest Price Ever

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is now only $140.29 on Amazon! That’s a savings of $114.70 (45%) off the list price of $254 and the lowest price we’ve seen this collection since releasing on November 3, 2020.

The 33-disc collection from HBO includes over 15 hours of previously-released bonus material and includes a Digital Code to redeem all episodes by 12/31/2022.

On 4k Blu-ray Game of Thrones is presented in 2160p resolution with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specifications. For audio, the 4k episodes deliver immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

If you haven't picked up a 4k disc player yet, see our guide to the Best Ultra HD Blu-ray players in 2021.



Special Features:

Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms

Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons!

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles