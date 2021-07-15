The Shawshank Redemption (1994) arriving in 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook editions

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman is slated for release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 14, 2021.

The movie will arrive in both a common UHD BD edition (artwork pending) and 4k Blu-ray SteelBook exclusive from Best Buy.

In 4k, The Shawshank Redemption is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ specs. Audio formats to be announced.

The 2-disc combo editions from Warner Bros. include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere (although the SteelBook packaging header does not indicate a Digital Copy we fully expect it to.)

The Shawshank Redemption on 4K Blu-ray is currently priced $25.99 and $32.99 on Best Buy although pre-orders are not quite available. We’ll let you know when Amazon has orders up.