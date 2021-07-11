The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has been dated for release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on August 24, 2021. The film previously premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4 (read a review).

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray offer the soundrack in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Extras include “By Reason of Demonic Possession” (a look at the true story that inspired the film), “The Occultist” (meet the new addition to the Conjuring universe), “Exorcism of Fear” (a look at the making of the film), and “DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Lover #1 (video comic).

The 2-disc combo editions from SDS (Studio Distribution Services) also include a Digital Copy.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is priced $24.98 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon.





