HBO Max upgrades The Matrix Trilogy to 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

The 4k titles are slowly trickling in on HBO Max as the streaming service has just upgraded The Matrix Trilogy (The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions) all to 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

At the same time, the service has also added the new movie No Sudden Move starring Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and 5.1 channel audio.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the newest title in the ‘The Conjuring’ franchise of films, premiered early last month in 4k with Dolby Vision and Atmos. And, In The Heights from Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda followed with a theatrical and HBO Max premiere on June 10th.

HBO Max first offered 4k, Dolby Vision and Atmos with the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 in December 2020, but only that title. Since then, the platform has added several movies each month in 4k, although “home premiere” movies tend to leave HBO Max after a period of one month for theater, on demand, or physical media viewing only.

The Little Things, however, is one movie that premiered on HBO Max, left, and is now back again on the service.

See a list of 4k UHD titles on HBO Max.

Thanks @ Handy Manny for the tip.