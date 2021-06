Paramount’s Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray Disc in common packaging has finally dropped in price on Amazon to $76.46 (was $86.99). The new price reflects a 16% discount off the the listed price of $90.99.

The Limited Edition 4k SteelBook also dropped in price at Best Buy. The retailer exclusive is on sale for $95.99 (List: $99.99) for a savings of $4.

For a breakdown of this Paramount physical release read All Indiana Jones Films Have Been Restored In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos.