Deal Alert: Save $500 on a Giant Samsung 82″ 4K LED TV

Samsung 82inch 4k LED TVWith the NBA and NHL finals happening and the new NFL season right around the corner there is no better time to upsize your TV set. Best Buy is selling the Samsung 82″ Class 7 Series LED 4K TV for only $1,199. That’s a savings of $500 off the list price of $1,699.

The Samsung Smart TV powered by Tizen features 4k upscaling, PurColor fine tuning, HDR for expanded color range, Edge LEDs with Contrast Enhancer, and 60Hz refresh rate. The TV works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, with built-in voice assistant from Alexa and Bixby.

Want to know more? Jump over to Best Buy for more details!

