Here’s What’s New on Netflix in June, 2021

This coming June Netflix has about 100 new titles to choose from including movies, TV show seasons, and comedy specials.

If you’re looking for great movies to watch with a Netflix subscription check out I Am Sam, Million Dollar Baby, Stand by Me, Swordfish, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Big Lebowski all arriving on June 1st.

In television series, look for Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3, The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1, Kim’s Convenience: Season 5, and L.A.’s Finest: Season 2, all premiering on Netflix in June.

New on Neflix, June, 2021

June 1:

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2:

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3:

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4:

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Sweet Tooth

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5:

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7:

Vampire Academy

June 9:

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10:

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

June 11:

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13:

Picture a Scientist

The Devil Below

June 14:

Elite Short Stories

June 15:

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

June 16:

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17:

Black Summer: Season 2

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

The Gift: Season 3

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18:

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19:

Nevertheless

June 22:

This Is Pop

June 23:

Good on Paper

Murder by the Coast

The House of Flowers: The Movie

June 24:

Godzilla Singular Point

Sisters on Track

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

June 25:

Sex/Life

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

June 26:

Wonder Boy

June 28:

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29:

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30:

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

