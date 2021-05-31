HomeStreamingNetflixHere's What's New on Netflix in June, 2021
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in June, 2021

new-on-netflix-june-2021This coming June Netflix has about 100 new titles to choose from including movies, TV show seasons, and comedy specials.

If you’re looking for great movies to watch with a Netflix subscription check out I Am Sam, Million Dollar Baby, Stand by Me, Swordfish, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Big Lebowski all arriving on June 1st.

In television series, look for Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3, The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1, Kim’s Convenience: Season 5, and L.A.’s Finest: Season 2, all premiering on Netflix in June.

New on Neflix, June, 2021

June 1:

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2:

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3:

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4:

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Sweet Tooth

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5:

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7:

Vampire Academy

June 9:

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10:

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

June 11:

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13:

Picture a Scientist

The Devil Below

June 14:

Elite Short Stories

June 15:

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

June 16:

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17:

Black Summer: Season 2

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

The Gift: Season 3

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18:

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19:

Nevertheless

June 22:

This Is Pop

June 23:

Good on Paper

Murder by the Coast

The House of Flowers: The Movie

June 24:

Godzilla Singular Point

Sisters on Track

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

June 25:

Sex/Life

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

June 26:

Wonder Boy

June 28:

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

June 29:

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30:

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

See what you can watch in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix.

