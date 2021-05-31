Here’s What’s New on Netflix in June, 2021

This coming June Netflix has about 100 new titles to choose from including movies, TV show seasons, and comedy specials.
If you’re looking for great movies to watch with a Netflix subscription check out I Am Sam, Million Dollar Baby, Stand by Me, Swordfish, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Big Lebowski all arriving on June 1st.
In television series, look for Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3, The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1, Kim’s Convenience: Season 5, and L.A.’s Finest: Season 2, all premiering on Netflix in June.
New on Neflix, June, 2021
June 1:
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2:
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
June 3:
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator’s File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
June 4:
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Sweet Tooth
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5:
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7:
Vampire Academy
June 9:
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
June 10:
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
June 11:
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
June 13:
Picture a Scientist
The Devil Below
June 14:
Elite Short Stories
June 15:
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind
June 16:
Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 17:
Black Summer: Season 2
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
The Gift: Season 3
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18:
A Family
Elite: Season 4
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19:
Nevertheless
June 22:
This Is Pop
June 23:
Good on Paper
Murder by the Coast
The House of Flowers: The Movie
June 24:
Godzilla Singular Point
Sisters on Track
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
June 25:
Sex/Life
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
June 26:
Wonder Boy
June 28:
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
June 29:
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30:
America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
See what you can watch in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix.