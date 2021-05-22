Looking for a deal on a high quality 4k HDR TV? Right now you can get a 2020 model Sony 55″ BRAVIA OLED 4k TV for more than $400 off the list price at Amazon. The A8H-series 55″ TV (also available in 65″ size) is only $1,498 (List Price: $1,899) with free shipping. The 4k OLED TV provides 4k 2160p resolution with HDR support and X-Motion Clarity with 120HZ refresh rate. The 4k TV also features OLED + Pixel Contrast Booster, OLED Wide Angle, Best of Sony X1 Ultimate” picture processor, and Alexa compatibility. Jump over to Amazon to check it out.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Deal Alert: Take $400 Off This 55″ Sony Bravia HDR TV
Looking for a deal on a high quality 4k HDR TV? Right now you can get a 2020 model Sony 55″ BRAVIA OLED 4k TV for more than $400 off the list price at Amazon. The A8H-series 55″ TV (also available in 65″ size) is only $1,498 (List Price: $1,899) with free shipping. The 4k OLED TV provides 4k 2160p resolution with HDR support and X-Motion Clarity with 120HZ refresh rate. The 4k TV also features OLED + Pixel Contrast Booster, OLED Wide Angle, Best of Sony X1 Ultimate” picture processor, and Alexa compatibility. Jump over to Amazon to check it out.