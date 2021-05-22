HomeHardware4k TVDeal Alert: Take $400 Off This 55" Sony Bravia HDR TV
Deal Alert: Take $400 Off This 55″ Sony Bravia HDR TV

Sony A8H 55-inch TV- BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV angleLooking for a deal on a high quality 4k HDR TV? Right now you can get a 2020 model Sony 55″ BRAVIA OLED 4k TV for more than $400 off the list price at Amazon. The A8H-series 55″ TV (also available in 65″ size) is only $1,498 (List Price: $1,899) with free shipping. The 4k OLED TV provides 4k 2160p resolution with HDR support and X-Motion Clarity with 120HZ refresh rate. The 4k TV also features OLED + Pixel Contrast Booster, OLED Wide Angle, Best of Sony X1 Ultimate” picture processor, and Alexa compatibility. Jump over to Amazon to check it out.

