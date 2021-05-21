Godzilla vs. Kong Digital Now Available To Buy, But It’s Pricey

Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong is now available to purchase in digital for $29.99, regardless of formats currently available including SD, HD and 4k UHD.

The Digital UHD version of Godzilla vs. Kong is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos (if offered by the service).

Popular digital retailers include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoNow, Google Play, Microsoft, and Vudu.

Many service providers are also offering the movie On Demand, and may be less expensive than a digital retailer. On DirecTV, for example, the movie costs $27.99 and will port to your Movies Anywhere account (if you’ve set up DirecTV as a partner in your account).

If $29.99 for a digital movie seems too steep (which it is), Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to rent starting June 29, 2021.

The digital “premiere at home” release of Godzilla vs. Kong follows one month of the movie showing free to HBO Max subscribers (read our review here), but predates the arrival of Godzilla vs. Kong on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD.

