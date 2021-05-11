Home4kSpace Jam (1996) remastered on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
Space Jam (1996) remastered on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

space jam 4k blu-ray boxWarner Bros. will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the comedy/animated film Space Jam (1996) with a new 4k Blu-ray edition on July 6, 2021.

The 4k release of Space Jam anticipates the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James, Zendaya, and Sonequa Martin-Green scheduled for July 16, 2021.

On Ultra Blu-ray, Space Jam was remastered in 4k and features HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio specs TBD.

Space Jam stars Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny along with Danny DeVito. Bill Murray, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing.

Pre-orders coming soon.

