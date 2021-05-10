HomeBlu-ray DiscDeal Alert: The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray...
Blu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Deal Alert: The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray now $77.97

By DealFinder
0

The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray is one of the hottest releases of the last 6 months, and for several weeks was even sold out on Amazon and through other retailers. Today, we noticed the biggest drop in price for the set on on Amazon. The 4k LOTR Trilogy is now $77.97 — a noticeable discount of $12 off the 9-disc collection.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy consists of The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003) in both Theatrical and Extended Editions on 4k Blu-ray, as well as codes to redeem Digital Copies (of all versions). Jump over to Amazon to check it out!

Previous articleSaw [Unrated] releasing to Ultra HD Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved