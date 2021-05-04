Voyagers release dates on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital

Lionsgate’s Voyagers starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Colin Farrell is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, (and likely Digital formats) on June 15, 2021. The film is currently available to rent for $19.99.

The 2-disc combo editions of Voyagers both include a second copy of the film on disc (DVD or Blu-ray) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Voyagers is priced $39.99 (Blu-ray), $42.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $19.99 (Rent). Buy on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Synopsis: With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power.

