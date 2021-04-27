Looking for a high performance Windows laptop? Amazon is selling the Dell XPS 13 (9310) with UHD+ (3840 x 2400) screen for just $1,999. That’s a discount of $500 off the list price of $2,499! The Dell 9310 runs on an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor (12MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz) with 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD hard drive, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. The 13.4-inch “InfinityEdge” touch display boasts 500-Nits and anti-reflective coating for clear viewing. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

