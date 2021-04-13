In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Classic action/political drama In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on June 15, 2021.

Disc specs and bonus features coming soon. (The original Blu-ray was presented in 1080p at 2.40:1 with Dolby TrueHD 5.1.)

In the Line of Fire (1993) was directed by Wolfgang Petersen and stars Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich, and Rene Russo. The film earned three Academy Award nominations at the 66th Academy Awards including Best Supporting Actor (John Malkovich).

Synopsis: Eastwood stars as Frank Horrigan, a veteran Secret Service agent haunted by his failure to protect John F. Kennedy from assassination. Thirty years later, he gets a chance to redeem himself when a brilliant psychopath threatens to kill the current president and take Horrigan with him. Taunting him by phone and tantalizing him with clues, the assassin (John Malkovich) lures Horrigan into an electrifying battle of wits and will that only one man can survive.