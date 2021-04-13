Home Hardware 4k TV Deal Alert: Take $400 off this 55" Sony Bravia OLED 4k TV
Hardware4k TVDealsFeaturedNewsOLED

Deal Alert: Take $400 off this 55″ Sony Bravia OLED 4k TV

By DealFinder
0

Sony 55 A8H Bravia OLED 4KHere’s a nice little deal on an OLED TV made by Sony. Amazon is selling the 55″ A8H Bravia OLED 4K TV (2020 Model) for $1,498. That’s a discount of $401.99 off the list price of $1,899.99! The 4k OLED TV supports HDR, smooth 120 hertz refresh rate, IMAX enhancement, and features Smart TV integration and Alexa compatibility. Head over to Amazon to check out this deal while it lasts.

Related Articles:

Previous articleFinal Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete remastered in 4k HDR
Next articleGoogle Play Movies & TV App Leaving Roku, Samsung, LG & Vizio Devices
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
The third season of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. On Blu-ray, Star Trek: Discovery is...
Read more
Android

Google Play Movies & TV App Leaving Roku, Samsung, LG & Vizio Devices

contributor - 0
As of June 15th, 2021 the Google Play Movies & TV app won't be used anymore on Roku streaming media players and Smart TVs...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood releasing to 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Classic action/political drama In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures Home...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The third season of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. On Blu-ray, Star Trek: Discovery is...
Read more

Google Play Movies & TV App Leaving Roku, Samsung, LG & Vizio Devices

Android contributor - 0
As of June 15th, 2021 the Google Play Movies & TV app won't be used anymore on Roku streaming media players and Smart TVs...
Read more

Deal Alert: Take $400 off this 55″ Sony Bravia OLED 4k TV

4k TV DealFinder - 0
Here's a nice little deal on an OLED TV made by Sony. Amazon is selling the 55" A8H Bravia OLED 4K TV (2020 Model)...
Read more

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete remastered in 4k HDR

4k hdreport - 0
Sony's Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete has been remastered in 4k with HDR for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. First released to 1080p Blu-ray...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved