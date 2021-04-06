New on Blu-ray Disc, April 6, 2021

Newly-released comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo hits stores on Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo edition from Lionsgate with DVD and Digital Copy. Also from Lionsgate, Shadow in the Cloud starring Chloë Grace Moretz has been released to both Blu-ray and DVD.

The complete collection of Thundarr the Barbarian episodes and seasons arrives on Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection. Universal Pictures’ How High (2001) starring Method Man and Redman is now available on Blu-ray. And, from director Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones, The Descent) comes The Reckoning (2020) on Blu-ray and DVD after releasing to theaters on Feb. 5, 2021.

New Blu-ray Releases, April 6, 2021

