New on Blu-ray Disc, April 6, 2021

Newly-released comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo hits stores on Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo edition from Lionsgate with DVD and Digital Copy. Also from Lionsgate, Shadow in the Cloud starring Chloë Grace Moretz has been released to both Blu-ray and DVD.
The complete collection of Thundarr the Barbarian episodes and seasons arrives on Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection. Universal Pictures’ How High (2001) starring Method Man and Redman is now available on Blu-ray. And, from director Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones, The Descent) comes The Reckoning (2020) on Blu-ray and DVD after releasing to theaters on Feb. 5, 2021.
New Blu-ray Releases, April 6, 2021
- Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
- Death Has Blue Eyes (1976)
- How High (2001)
- Shadow in the Cloud (2020)
- Skyfire (2019)
- Sleepless “Non ho sonno” (2001) [Italien]
- The Reckoning (2020)
- Thundarr the Barbarian: The Complete Series
- Tremors (1990) Re-Release Special Edition
See all new Blu-ray, DVD and Digital releases this week on Amazon.