The Newest Shows & Movies in 4k, HDR, & Atmos on Disney Plus

Disney+ launched in November 2019 with a large archive of movies and shows, many in 4k resolution. Since then, the streaming service has continued to add titles in 4k, most with HDR (in Dolby Vision or HDR10) and Dolby Atmos audio. A select few titles feature HDR but in only HD (2k) resolution.

New on Disney+ you can watch the new Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, live action superhero film Flora & Ulysses, and the Taylor Swift documentary. Disney+ also offers premiere access to the animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon but at a premium of $29.99.

Here’s an update of some of the newest content in 4k. See a full list of 4k, HDR & Atmos on Disney Plus.

Disney+ New Titles 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos