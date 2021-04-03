The Newest Shows & Movies in 4k, HDR, & Atmos on Disney Plus

Disney+ launched in November 2019 with a large archive of movies and shows, many in 4k resolution. Since then, the streaming service has continued to add titles in 4k, most with HDR (in Dolby Vision or HDR10) and Dolby Atmos audio. A select few titles feature HDR but in only HD (2k) resolution.
New on Disney+ you can watch the new Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, live action superhero film Flora & Ulysses, and the Taylor Swift documentary. Disney+ also offers premiere access to the animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon but at a premium of $29.99.
Here’s an update of some of the newest content in 4k. See a full list of 4k, HDR & Atmos on Disney Plus.
Disney+ New Titles 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos
- Artemis Fowl (2020) Film 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Black Beauty (2020) Film 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Burrow (2020) Short 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Dory’s Reef Cam Film 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Earth to Ned (1 Season) Talk Show 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Flora & Ulysses (2021) Film 4k HDR Atmos
- Godmothered (2020) Film 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (2020) Film 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (2020) Film 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Marvel 616 (1 Season) Docuseries 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Marvel Studios Legends (1 Season) Docuseries 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Mary Poppins Returns (2018) Film 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Mulan (2020) Film 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- On Pointe (1 Season) Docuseries 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) Film 4k HDR Atmos
- Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Film 4k HDR Atmos
- Safety (2020) Film 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Soul (2020) Film 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (2 Seasons) Series HD 5.1
- Taylor Swift (2020) Documentary 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (1 Season) Series 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- The Mighty Ducks Game Changes (1 Season) Series 4k HDR 5.1
- WandaVision (1 Season) Series 4k Dolby Vision Atmos