Home 4k The Newest Shows & Movies in 4k, HDR, & Atmos on Disney...
4kStreamingDisney+News

The Newest Shows & Movies in 4k, HDR, & Atmos on Disney Plus

By hdreport
0

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021)

Disney+ launched in November 2019 with a large archive of movies and shows, many in 4k resolution. Since then, the streaming service has continued to add titles in 4k, most with HDR (in Dolby Vision or HDR10) and Dolby Atmos audio. A select few titles feature HDR but in only HD (2k) resolution.

New on Disney+ you can watch the new Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, live action superhero film Flora & Ulysses, and the Taylor Swift documentary. Disney+ also offers premiere access to the animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon but at a premium of $29.99.

Here’s an update of some of the newest content in 4k. See a full list of 4k, HDR & Atmos on Disney Plus.

Disney+ New Titles 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

  • Artemis Fowl (2020) Film  4k     Dolby Vision        5.1
  • Black Beauty (2020) Film  4k     Dolby Vision        Atmos
  • Burrow (2020) Short 4k     Dolby Vision       5.1
  • Dory’s Reef Cam Film  4k     Dolby Vision        5.1
  • Earth to Ned (1 Season) Talk Show  4k     Dolby Vision        5.1
  • Flora & Ulysses (2021) Film  4k     HDR  Atmos
  • Godmothered (2020) Film 4k     Dolby Vision        5.1
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (2020) Film 4k     Dolby Vision        5.1
  • LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (2020) Film 4k     Dolby Vision        5.1
  • Marvel 616 (1 Season) Docuseries 4k     Dolby Vision        5.1
  • Marvel Studios Legends (1 Season) Docuseries 4k     Dolby Vision        Atmos
  • Mary Poppins Returns (2018) Film  4k     Dolby Vision        Atmos
  • Mulan (2020) Film  4k     Dolby Vision        Atmos
  • On Pointe (1 Season) Docuseries 4k Dolby Vision        5.1
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) Film 4k     HDR  Atmos
  • Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Film 4k     HDR  Atmos
  • Safety (2020) Film  4k     Dolby Vision        5.1
  • Soul (2020) Film  4k     Dolby Vision        Atmos
  • Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (2 Seasons) Series         HD              5.1
  • Taylor Swift (2020) Documentary      4k     Dolby Vision        5.1
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (1 Season) Series         4k     Dolby Vision        Atmos
  • The Mighty Ducks Game Changes (1 Season) Series 4k     HDR  5.1
  • WandaVision (1 Season) Series         4k     Dolby Vision        Atmos

Related Articles:

Previous articleMLB Extra Innings Offering Free Preview
Next articleThe Marksman (2021) release dates on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

New Movies & TV Shows on Peacock in April

contributor - 0
Here's a list of the new content arriving on Peacock in April including movies, TV shows, and Peacock Originals. April 1st brings the majority...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Marksman (2021) release dates on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

contributor - 0
The Marksman (2021) starring Liam Neeson is coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The film will first be available in Digital on April 17th...
Read more
Comcast Xfinity TV

MLB Extra Innings Offering Free Preview

contributor - 0
MLB Extra Innings is offering a free preview so fans can check out the first week of the 2021 MLB baseball season. The free preview...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

New Movies & TV Shows on Peacock in April

News contributor - 0
Here's a list of the new content arriving on Peacock in April including movies, TV shows, and Peacock Originals. April 1st brings the majority...
Read more

The Marksman (2021) release dates on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
The Marksman (2021) starring Liam Neeson is coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The film will first be available in Digital on April 17th...
Read more

The Newest Shows & Movies in 4k, HDR, & Atmos on Disney Plus

4k hdreport - 0
Disney+ launched in November 2019 with a large archive of movies and shows, many in 4k resolution. Since then, the streaming service has continued...
Read more

MLB Extra Innings Offering Free Preview

Comcast Xfinity TV contributor - 0
MLB Extra Innings is offering a free preview so fans can check out the first week of the 2021 MLB baseball season. The free preview...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved