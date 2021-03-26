Home Streaming HBO Max The New Mutants (2020) debuts on HBO in April
The New Mutants (2020) debuts on HBO in April

By contributor
The New Mutants still 120th Century Studios’ The New Mutants (2020) is coming to HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, April 10 as well as On Demand, Sunday April 11.

The 13th film in the X-Men franchise stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, and Alice Braga.

The New Mutants (2020) released to theaters in August, 2020, and disc and digital last November.

Description: In the 13th film in the X-Men franchise, a group of teenage mutants band together while being held in a secret facility. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, and Alice Braga. Directed by Josh Boone; written by Josh Boone and Knate Lee.

