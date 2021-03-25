Justice League Fans May Get To See The Snyder Cut In Theaters

As well as streaming Zack Snyder’s Justice League in both color and black and white on HBO Max (in old school 4:3 aspect ratio) fans of the film and franchise may get to see the movie in theaters next fall.

Zack Snyder was recently on a podcast with CinemaBlend explaining that he was given the chance to do some charity screenings, and would be looking forward to possibly having an IMAX weekend that would show Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League (his version, obviously) as a charitable event — cosplay fans and all.

Snyder also mentions the idea of showing the color film as well as the black and white ‘Justice is Grey’ version that premiered today. Needless to say, either version would be interesting to see in a 4:3 format, whether at IMAX or a traditional widescreen format.

They have given me a handful of charity screenings in IMAX. So as we go forward, I’m going to do a handful of charity screenings — a couple in color, a couple in black and white — and that’s my plan. As we head toward the fall, with the Nerd Queens, we really want to do Zack Con Two, or Snyder Con Two. The idea there would be to do an IMAX weekend where we would do Man of Steel, BvS and Justice League as sort of a three-day event and try and get as many of the people who made the movie and the cast and whoever will help us out as a huge charity event. A huge kind of fan gathering with cosplay and the whole… like a real celebration of the whole thing.

The only issue (besides Covid-19 and the lingering danger of having too many people together in an enclosed space) that theaters may have with showing Zack Snyder’s Justice League may be the length of the movie itself, a 4-hour marathon that would require at least one intermission.

This news does not come from the studios or theaters though who ultimately decide what shows on the big screen, so take it for what it’s worth. For now though, you can check out Zack Snyder’s Justice League streaming in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on HBO Max.