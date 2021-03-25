Home Streaming HBO Max Justice League Fans May Get To See The Snyder Cut In Theaters
StreamingHBO MaxMovie & TV NewsMovie NewsNews

Justice League Fans May Get To See The Snyder Cut In Theaters

By contributor
0

zack snyders justice league batman 4-3 apocalypseAs well as streaming Zack Snyder’s Justice League in both color and black and white on HBO Max (in old school 4:3 aspect ratio) fans of the film and franchise may get to see the movie in theaters next fall.

Zack Snyder was recently on a podcast with CinemaBlend explaining that he was given the chance to do some charity screenings, and would be looking forward to possibly having an IMAX weekend that would show Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League (his version, obviously) as a charitable event — cosplay fans and all.

Snyder also mentions the idea of showing the color film as well as the black and white ‘Justice is Grey’ version that premiered today. Needless to say, either version would be interesting to see in a 4:3 format, whether at IMAX or a traditional widescreen format.

They have given me a handful of charity screenings in IMAX. So as we go forward, I’m going to do a handful of charity screenings — a couple in color, a couple in black and white — and that’s my plan. As we head toward the fall, with the Nerd Queens, we really want to do Zack Con Two, or Snyder Con Two. The idea there would be to do an IMAX weekend where we would do Man of Steel, BvS and Justice League as sort of a three-day event and try and get as many of the people who made the movie and the cast and whoever will help us out as a huge charity event. A huge kind of fan gathering with cosplay and the whole… like a real celebration of the whole thing.

The only issue (besides Covid-19 and the lingering danger of having too many people together in an enclosed space) that theaters may have with showing Zack Snyder’s Justice League may be the length of the movie itself, a 4-hour marathon that would require at least one intermission.

This news does not come from the studios or theaters though who ultimately decide what shows on the big screen, so take it for what it’s worth. For now though, you can check out Zack Snyder’s Justice League streaming in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on HBO Max.

Related Articles:

Previous articleZack Snyder’s Justice League ‘Grey’ Now Streaming On HBO Max
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

HBO Max

Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘Grey’ Now Streaming On HBO Max

hdreport - 0
Zack Snyder's Justice League was perhaps one of the biggest streaming moments in history when it debuted Mar. 18 on HBO Max. A week...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

King Kong (1976) Finally Releasing To Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Check out that beautiful artwork! King Kong (1976) starring Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange will finally be released to Region 1 Blu-ray in a...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Little Things releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
Warner Bros.' The Little Things starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 4, 2021. On Blu-ray, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Justice League Fans May Get To See The Snyder Cut In Theaters

HBO Max contributor - 0
As well as streaming Zack Snyder's Justice League in both color and black and white on HBO Max (in old school 4:3 aspect ratio)...
Read more

Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘Grey’ Now Streaming On HBO Max

HBO Max hdreport - 0
Zack Snyder's Justice League was perhaps one of the biggest streaming moments in history when it debuted Mar. 18 on HBO Max. A week...
Read more

King Kong (1976) Finally Releasing To Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Check out that beautiful artwork! King Kong (1976) starring Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange will finally be released to Region 1 Blu-ray in a...
Read more

The Little Things releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Warner Bros.' The Little Things starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 4, 2021. On Blu-ray, the...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved