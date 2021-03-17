Streaming Local TV Service Locast.org Adds Portland, WA

Locast.org announced expansion into Portland, WA bringing the total number of markets the streaming local TV service covers up to 31.

In Portland, 39 local broadcast TV channels span across more than two dozen counties. This includes surrounding areas and the cities of Salem and Tillamook in Oregon and Vancouver and Longview in Washington.

Locast.org is available on internet connected phones, tablets, laptops, and streaming media devices connected to TVs.

The app for locast.org can be found for TiVo, Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU, and on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers and select DIRECTV receivers.