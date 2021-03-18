Home News 2021 NCAA March Madness Playoff & Finals Schedule
2021 NCAA March Madness Playoff & Finals Schedule

ncaa_type_logo_largeThe 2021 NCAA March Madness playoffs starts today with the First Four at 4:00 pm Eastern Time. Games throughout the tournament can be found on truTV, TBS, TNT, and local CBS stations. Some games are presented in 4k (see a list of 4k channels) depending on the service provider but all games will be available in at least HD (720p/1080i) resolution.

2021 NCAA March Madness: TV schedule

Round Time, Dates TV channels
Selection Show 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14 CBS
First Four 4 p.m. coverage start on Thursday, March 18 truTV, TBS
First Round 12 p.m. coverage start on Friday, March 19
and Saturday, March 20		 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV
Second Round 12 p.m. starts on Sunday, March 21
and Monday, March 22		 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 1 p.m.
and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 28		 CBS (afternoon games), TBS (primetime games)
Elite Eight 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29 and 6 p.m.
coverage start on Tuesday, March 30		 CBS (Monday) and TBS (Tuesday)
Final Four Games start 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 CBS
National Championship 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 CBS

