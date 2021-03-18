2021 NCAA March Madness Playoff & Finals Schedule

The 2021 NCAA March Madness playoffs starts today with the First Four at 4:00 pm Eastern Time. Games throughout the tournament can be found on truTV, TBS, TNT, and local CBS stations. Some games are presented in 4k (see a list of 4k channels) depending on the service provider but all games will be available in at least HD (720p/1080i) resolution.

2021 NCAA March Madness: TV schedule