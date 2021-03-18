2021 NCAA March Madness Playoff & Finals Schedule

The 2021 NCAA March Madness playoffs starts today with the First Four at 4:00 pm Eastern Time. Games throughout the tournament can be found on truTV, TBS, TNT, and local CBS stations. Some games are presented in 4k (see a list of 4k channels) depending on the service provider but all games will be available in at least HD (720p/1080i) resolution.
2021 NCAA March Madness: TV schedule
|Round
|Time, Dates
|TV channels
|Selection Show
|6 p.m. Sunday, March 14
|CBS
|First Four
|4 p.m. coverage start on Thursday, March 18
|truTV, TBS
|First Round
|12 p.m. coverage start on Friday, March 19
and Saturday, March 20
|TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV
|Second Round
|12 p.m. starts on Sunday, March 21
and Monday, March 22
|TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV
|Sweet 16
|2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 1 p.m.
and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 28
|CBS (afternoon games), TBS (primetime games)
|Elite Eight
|7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29 and 6 p.m.
coverage start on Tuesday, March 30
|CBS (Monday) and TBS (Tuesday)
|Final Four
|Games start 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3
|CBS
|National Championship
|9 p.m. Monday, April 5
|CBS