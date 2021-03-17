Home 4k Showtime Streaming Select Movies & Shows in 4k Dolby Vision
Showtime Streaming Select Movies & Shows in 4k Dolby Vision

By hdreport
Showtime Original Series "Billions"
Showtime Original Series “Billions” streaming in 4k (starting with Season 5)

Did you know that Showtime offers a limited number of shows and movies in 4k? Some titles even include Dolby Vision or HDR10 providing greater color range on 4k HDR TVs as well as HDR-capable monitors and mobile devices. The 4k (2160p) and Full HD (1080p) titles provide much higher resolution than traditional broadcast TV (1080i/720p).

Keep in mind that movies on Showtime are typically licensed for a certain amount of time, so feature films such as 1917 (Universal) and Eighth Grade (A24) may not be available on Showtime forever. However, Showtime Original Series including Billions and The Good Lordbird should be streaming indefinitely on the network.

Showtime Original Series in 4k include I Am The Chi, Penny Dreadfull: City of Angels (w/Dolby Vision), The Comey Rule (w/Dolby Vision), Supervillain, Outcry, Love Fraud, The Reagans, and Your Honor.

Among the movies available in 4k are Ex Machina (2015), Resistance (2020), Hot Summer Nights (2018), Hereditary (2018), and The Captive (2014), and Under the Skin (2014).

And, documentaries include 16 Shots (2019), My Psychedelic Love Story (2020), and Rad (1986).

See a full list of movies and TV shows streaming in 4k on Showtime.

