Free 4k Movies Schedule on AT&T DIRECTV

Want to check out a 4k movie for free? Here’s a schedule of free 4k movies playing on AT&T’s DIRECTV. Most free movies can be found on DIRECTV Channel 104, although DIRECTV 4k channels can be found on channels 104 (DTV4K), 105 (LIVE4K), 106 (LIVE4K2), 107 (CINE4K), and 108 (CINE4K2). Also Read: How To Get 4k Ultra HD on DirecTV
Free 4k Movies on AT&T DIRECTV
2/1–2/28
The Big Lebowski
Ch. 104
2/1–2/28
Apollo 13
Ch. 104
2/1–2/28
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Ch. 104
3/1–3/31
Angels and Demons
Ch. 104
3/1–3/31
Across the Universe
Ch. 104
4/1–4/30
Charlie’s Angels
Ch. 104
4/1–4/30
Air Force One
Ch. 104
5/1–5/31
Antz
Ch. 104
5/1–5/31
Serenity
Ch. 104
5/1–5/31
Hidden Universe
Ch. 104
6/1–6/30
The Sting
Ch. 104
6/1–6/30
The Land Before Time
Ch. 104
Source: AT&T