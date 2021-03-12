Free 4k Movies Schedule on AT&T DIRECTV

Want to check out a 4k movie for free? Here’s a schedule of free 4k movies playing on AT&T’s DIRECTV. Most free movies can be found on DIRECTV Channel 104, although DIRECTV 4k channels can be found on channels 104 (DTV4K), 105 (LIVE4K), 106 (LIVE4K2), 107 (CINE4K), and 108 (CINE4K2). Also Read: How To Get 4k Ultra HD on DirecTV

Free 4k Movies on AT&T DIRECTV

2/1–2/28

The Big Lebowski

Ch. 104

2/1–2/28

Apollo 13

Ch. 104

2/1–2/28

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Ch. 104

3/1–3/31

Angels and Demons

Ch. 104

3/1–3/31

Across the Universe

Ch. 104

4/1–4/30

Charlie’s Angels

Ch. 104

4/1–4/30

Air Force One

Ch. 104

5/1–5/31

Antz

Ch. 104

5/1–5/31

Serenity

Ch. 104

5/1–5/31

Hidden Universe

Ch. 104

6/1–6/30

The Sting

Ch. 104

6/1–6/30

The Land Before Time

Ch. 104

Source: AT&T